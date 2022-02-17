Children at the Franklin location of Big Blue Marble Academy participated in creating handmade blankets and joining other BBMA location in donating more than 400 of the blankets to children in need.
As part of the students’ annual Heart Projects, these “blessing blankets” have been shared with traumatized or ill children in faraway places or in local communities to provide them with a sense of security, warmth and comfort, especially during the cold months, per a release.
With a goal to have children involved in all aspects, BBMA students wrote notes asking for donations of fleece, cut the fleece, tied the knots, sorted blankets and prepped the blankets for delivery, according to the release.
“An important aspect of BBMA’s whole-child focus is taught through service learning — hands-on and cause-focused," the release reads. “Heart Projects are integrated into BBMA’s global curriculum to teach children they have the power to make a big impact in the world, while fostering cognitive, physical, social and emotional growth.”
BBMA is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2022 with many activities planned throughout the year. It operates over 40 schools providing early care, preschool, after-school care and summer camp for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years.
