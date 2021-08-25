Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee has hired David Edwards III as its chief development officer.
According to a release, the role is new to the nonprofit.
Edwards will oversee the strategy and implementation of all fundraising, volunteer recruitment, marketing and communications efforts. Additionally, he will lead the launch of an alumni program to build and grow the organization’s mentor network.
Edwards brings more than 12 years of experience in community leadership and engagement to Big Brothers Big Sisters. He most recently served as the director of distinguished partners at the American Cancer Society, where he helped generate new corporate partners, major gift donors and distinguished events to reach the organization’s $5 million goal in Tennessee in 2020.
Edwards earned his bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies with a concentration in music education from Tennessee State University in 2007. He also holds Master of Divinity and Doctor of Theology degrees from Emmanuel Theological Seminary in Nashville.
Edwards serves as a pastor at Divine Destiny Ministries in Murfreesboro.
“David’s personal mission is aligned with our agency, and his passion for investing in young people and their future is evident,” said Melissa Hudson-Gant, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters. “His talent as a leader and commitment to empowering young people will enable us to continue expanding our impact throughout Middle Tennessee.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee was founded in 1969.
