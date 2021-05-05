From the 21st District Recovery Court to the Williamson Medical Foundation, and just about every nonprofit in between, some 100 organizations in Williamson County will be participating in the Big Payback’s eighth annual event Wednesday and Thursday, May 5-6.
There has been one day each May for the past seven years that the community has come together and showered nonprofits with generosity in this initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. According to a press release from the CFMT, it is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.
An event-record total of 1,017 organizations from 33 counties will be participating in The Big Payback, an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. First-time participants include 87 organizations from 12 counties.
Starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, there are 24 hours to make donations to a wide array of organizations at TheBigPayback.org.
Gifts to nonprofits from the public will be boosted with additional financial prizes from sponsors of The Big Payback, and an online leaderboard will track donations in real time.
Donors will be able to search and select organizations based on location and focus area. Donors also can support multiple nonprofits and make gifts of any size with ease, from $10 and up.
In its seven-year history, The Big Payback has helped to raise nearly $21 million from a total of 147,642 donations for participating nonprofits, schools and faith-based organizations.
In the tumultuous year of 2020, 988 organizations representing 34 counties participated in the 24-hour giving day and despite the region’s multiple disasters, residents and businesses alike donated $4,347,441 from a total of 31,694 gifts, including prize incentives made available through The Big Payback sponsors.
Participating organizations from Williamson County are:
21st District Recovery Court Inc.
A.B.L.E. Youth, Inc.
African American Heritage Society Museum Inc
ARC of Williamson County
Artists in Christian Testimony
Backlight Productions
Barefoot Republic, Inc.
Battle Ground Academy
Battle of Franklin Trust
Beneath The Skin Inc.
Blessed Earth Tennessee Inc.
Blind & Charity Fund Downtown Nashville Lions Club
Both Hands Foundation
Bravo Creative Arts Center Inc.
Bridges of Williamson County
BrightStone, Inc.
Caleb Company
Camp Marymount
Center for Youth Ministry Training
Chrysalis Oral Health Care Alliance
Community Child Care, Inc.
Crime Stoppers of Williamson County
Cul2vate
Currey Ingram Academy
Daughters of the King
Deer Run Retreat Center
Diverse Learners Cooperative
Educare
Emanuel Ministries
Encouragement Ministries, Inc.
Fairview Arts Council
Family Dynamics Institute Inc
FINDINGbalance, Inc.
Frank Town Open Hearts Ministry, Inc.
Franklin Tomorrow, Inc.
Freedom Reigns Ranch
Friends of Bowie Nature Park
Friends of Franklin Parks, Inc.
Gentry's Education Center at the Store Front, Inc.
Global Sanctuary for Elephants
Graceworks Ministries, Inc.
Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury
Hard Bargain Mt. Hope Redevelopment Inc.
Harpeth Conservancy
Healing Housing, Inc.
Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue and Sanctuary
Heritage Foundation of Franklin & Williamson County
High Hopes, Inc.
Hope Smiles
International Leadership Coalition
JDRF International / Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International
Jordan Thomas Foundation Inc.
Lisa Ross Parker Foundation
Lotz House Foundation
Memories of Honor
Mercy Health Services Inc
Middle Tennessee Golden Retriever Rescue
Music City Pet Partners
My Bag My Story
My Friend's House Family and Children Services Inc
Nashville Youth Sports Club, Inc.
Nature Conservancy of Tennessee
New Hope Academy
One Generation Away
Operation FINALLY HOME
Owl's Hill Nature Sanctuary
People for Animals
Refuge Center for Counseling
Resurgence Life Skills Institute, Inc.
Retrieving Independence, Inc.
Saddle Up!
Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation Inc.
Snooty Giggles Dog Rescue
Solo Parent Society
St. Joseph Worker Foundation
Studio Tenn Theatre Company
Tennessee Baptist Adult Homes, Inc
Tennessee Baptist Children's Homes
Tennessee Golf Foundation
Tennessee Kids Belong
Tennessee Naturalist Program, Inc.
Tennessee Youth Symphony
The NOOK
The Shalom Foundation
The Shower Truck/Shower Up
The View Community Resource Coalition Inc.
Therapy ARC
Trails Please Foundation
Tucker's House
Vox Grata, Inc.
WAVES, Incorporated
White Fawn Farm
Williamson Animal Services, Inc./Friends of Williamson County Animal Center
Williamson Christian College
Williamson County CASA, Inc.
Williamson County Child Advocacy Center
Williamson County Library Foundation
Williamson Medical Foundation, Inc.
For more information, go to TheBigPayback.org.
Questions? Email [email protected].
