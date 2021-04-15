Spring is in the air and so are the birds, and with the birds comes flocks of birdwatchers peering to the skies through binoculars and telephoto lenses -- including Brentwood’s own Stacy Elliott, who has been leading birdwatching classes at the Brentwood Library.
Elliott, who works as a social worker with End Slavery Tennessee and teaches at Belmont University, has been leading groups in discussions of her love of birdwatching on Zoom and gathering groups on outings to observe and record the wide varieties of birds that call Tennessee home (or at least pass through during migrations.)
Elliott first became interested in birding about three years ago when she was helping to care for her mother, who is now a cancer survivor.
“During the time when she was recovering I’d go visit her and her biggest complaint was boredom,” Elliott said. “She just couldn’t stay awake or get to be active, so one of the things we did was we started watching the birds and I kept learning more about it and engaging more and that’s how I got started.”
It was then that she became more interested in learning as much as she could about each new species or type of bird she saw, and while she said that her mother has acquired more birdfeeders she said that she has definitely become obsessed with birding, an interest that she wants to share with everyone.
“Birding is for everybody, you don’t have to have any special knowledge to appreciate birds, but you can continue to learn,” Elliott said. “You can be two years old and enjoy a bird or you can be 102 years old and enjoy it.”
Elliott said that the accessibility of the interest is key to connecting people to each other and to nature.
“As a social worker I think about accessibility for marginalized communities and one of the things I love is how it truly is for everybody,” Elliott said. “Even people who disagree on politics can come together and enjoy birds. It’s an opportunity to bring all kinds of people in the community together and it’s important.”
That connection to nature is critical as conservation plays an important role in Elliott’s interests, and the interests of many birders who collect the data that helps scientists understand the role and impact of birds on our world and the impacts of our world on birds.
In 2019 The New York Times reported that the number of birds in the United States and Canada has fallen by 29% since 1970, with 2.9 billion fewer birds now than there were 50 years ago.
That same year National Geographic reported that climate change is severely threatening bird populations globally, with more than two-thirds of North America’s bird species expected to be vulnerable to extinction due to range loss as the Earth continues to warm.
Noise and light pollution are also impacting birds, with the National Science Foundation reporting in 2020 that the man-made pollutants have negatively impacted breeding habits of more than 100 different species of birds.
“In my lifetime there have been 3 billion birds that no longer are in our world because of climate change and other things that have decreased the population,” Elliott said.
Elliott's Zoom classes have grown into multiple outings with the library’s Birding With Stacy programs that have drawn large interest, especially as the popularity of birding has grown significantly throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A few months ago the library sent out a survey to see if people would be interested and less than 24 hours later Elliott was met with around 150 responses from interested parties, and interest continues to grow.
“I was just thinking one Zoom class and one activity, but then when we got that level of interest and the kinds of responses and interest from people responding, I just kind of designed what turned out to be four classes that I felt would meet the needs of the respondents,” Elliott said.
In conjunction with the interest, the library recently purchased three binoculars that can be rented to help zero onto the warblers, sparrows, woodpeckers or buntings perched above.
Paired with that handheld 18th century technology is the 21st century of the internet with the massively popular eBird, an online birding resource managed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology which allows birders to document bird sightings around the world.
“eBird is among the world’s largest biodiversity-related science projects, with more than 100 million bird sightings contributed annually by eBirders around the world and an average participation growth rate of approximately 20% year over year,” eBird’s website reads.
The website says eBird documents "bird distribution, abundance, habitat use and trends through checklist data collected within a simple, scientific framework.
"Birders enter when, where and how they went birding, and then fill out a checklist of all the birds seen and heard during the outing."
Elliott’s next segment of Birding with Stacy will be a Zoom meeting on Thursday, May 13, which will focus on Global Big Day Out, which is recognized on May 8 and is essentially a collective global bird count checklist.
Last year, more than 50,000 people across 175 countries collectively reported 120,000 eBird checklists during the 2020 Global Big Day Out event.
So whether you’re watching a bird feeder in your yard or trekking into the woods with a camera in hand, birding is exploding with interest and importance and an equal amount of opportunity for anyone and everyone to plug into nature and take flight.
More information about Birding with Stacy, including future events through the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, can be found by following the library’s calendar of events here.
