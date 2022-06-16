Biscuit Love and Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will join the dining scene at the Town Center at Berry Farms, per a press release.
The addition of Biscuit Love and Taziki’s marks restaurant group Fresh Hospitality’s first venture into Town Center at Berry Farms.
While new to Berry Farms, Fresh Hospitality says it has a longstanding relationship with Boyle Investment Company, developer of Berry Farms. These two new locations will mark Fresh Hospitality’s fifth brick-and-mortar locations at Boyle properties, including CityPark in Brentwood.
“Boyle is very proud of our long and successful partnership with Fresh Hospitality, and we are honored that they desire to continue building community with us by expanding two more concepts into Town Center at Berry Farms,” said Grant Kinnett, who leads retail leasing at Boyle.
The Berry Farms Biscuit Love location is set to open in early fall 2022, marking the restaurant's fourth location in the Nashville and Franklin areas. Biscuit Love will join other Town Center retailers like Club Pilates, F45 Training and Dee-O-Gee.
“We’re excited to join the Berry Farms community and reach more guests in Williamson County,” says Biscuit Love CEO and co-founder, Sarah Worley. “The neighborhood is full of opportunity and we can’t wait to serve this growing area.”
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has nearly 100 locations in 16 states and expects to open its Town Center location in early 2023.
“Middle Tennessee is a growth target for us due to its exploding population,” said Dan Simpson, Taziki’s CEO. “Fresh Hospitality has helped us expand into more markets, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the growing Berry Farms community.”
Town Center is the latest addition to the Berry Farms development, encompassing 585,000 square feet of Class A office space, 550,000 square feet of retail space, Town Center at Berry Farms Apartments and 650 residential units.
Biscuit Love and Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will join other retail, restaurant and service tenants in the Berry Farms community, including Chick-fil-A, Crestmark, Holiday Inn Express, Residence Inn by Marriott and Publix; office tenants Aetna, Lee Company, Ramsey Solutions, Tennessee Baptist Mission Board and Trexis Insurance; and many more.
