Brentwood's Hill Center will be swapping one biscuit joint for another.
On Jan. 24, the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept restaurant Holler & Dash Biscuit House closed its doors in Brentwood at 203 Franklin Road (#120) and promised a new biscuit shop, Maple Street Biscuit Company, would be following in its footsteps.
"Thank you Brentwood," a message on the door of the now-closed shop read. "It's been so fun being a part of the community, but we are now closed."
Cracker Barrel originally opened the Brentwood location in 2017.
The sign in front of the now-closed Holler & Dash confirms Maple Street Biscuit Company will be occupying the space, a chain of biscuit restaurants the Cracker Barrel company purchased last fall for $36 million, per the Nashville Post.
“We have long admired Maple Street Biscuit Company with its emphasis on made-from-scratch food and hospitality," Cracker Barrel President and CEO Sandy Cochran said in a statement via the Post. “It is a proven brand with attractive unit economics and strong growth potential, and it is positioned to become a leader in this category.”
Scott Moore and Gus Evans started the company in 2012 in Jacksonville, Fla., and have since opened 28 locations across the region, including a handful in Tennessee.
It won't be much of a change for the fast-casual concept Cracker Barrel had initially with Holler & Dash, with its menu boasting fresh biscuits, novelty biscuit pairings (including their version of a spicy chicken biscuit with buffalo sauce), waffles, breakfast bowls, like-minded sides, coffee and salads.
Maple Street also boasts on its website that it is a community-oriented venture.
"We want to be a place that says people are the most important, and have our actions match our words," the company says on its about us page talking about its desire to be involved in community building and service efforts.
All seven Holler & Dash locations will be switched over to Maple Street Biscuit Company, per the post.
No timetable has been offered as of yet for the remodeling.
