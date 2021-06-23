The event coordinator for the annual Blackberry Jam Music Festival doesn’t mind the balancing act he has to perform each year.
First, of course, are the planning and the logistics that come with being the chief organizer of the festival held each June at Franklin’s Boyd Mill Farm on Blazer Road. Steve Young has managed the event details since the second year after the Blackberry Jam began 18 years ago.
And now with Saturday’s festival being on the heels and still in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Young and his team had to consider another balancing act: Do they go all out with a festival similar to past events, or do they scale back but still put on a lively show in the ideal setting of the farm owned by Carol Warren and Dale Whitehead?
For the 18th annual Blackberry Jam Music Festival, they chose the latter.
“We’re going to focus strictly on the environment and the music this year,” Young said, “and I think it’s going to work out really nicely. We’re not trying to instantly snap back to a pre-COVID time, but it will be a good easing back into normalcy.”
Whereas previous festivals have begun at noon and lasted to well past dark, Saturday’s will go from 5-8:30 p.m. There will be no food trucks, games or kids activities, but the lineup of music can make one forget about cornhole for a time.
Headlining this year’s event is R&B, soul and folk powerhouse Kyshona. Also performing are Jason Ringenberg, Carol and Dale and Giri Peters.
“As we have for 18 years, the Jam will bring a talented, diverse line-up of musicians and our community together, and all for a great cause,” Young said.
That cause is Hard Bargain Association, which has been the recipient of the festival’s proceeds since early on.
“Hard Bargain is near and dear to everyone on the Blackberry Jam’s board, and in our hearts,” Young said. “We love that nonprofit and what they’re trying to do.”
This year’s event is presented once again by Franklin’s Downtown and Noon Rotary Clubs, with stage sponsor LP Building Solutions, and support from 30 other area businesses and organizations.
You may order a dinner box with drink for $10 when buying your ticket. The festival has partnered with with Menu Maker Catering to provide a meal consisting of barbecue pork slider, fried chicken slider, baked beans, mac & cheese, fudge brownie, wrapped cutlery and bottled sweet tea. And as always, you are welcome to bring your own picnic.
Click here to purchase tickets.
