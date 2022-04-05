As expected, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn will not vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson to the bench.
Though, three of her Republican colleagues will, which will clear Jackson's path to become the first Black woman to serve on the high court.
Republican Senators Susan Collins, Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski have all signaled that they'll vote for Jackson, which should confirm her to the Supreme Court on Friday when a formal vote is held.
“As part of my constitutional duty to provide advice and consent to the President on his nominees, I closely examined Judge Jackson’s writings and rulings,” Blackburn said in a statement. “Throughout this process, it became clear that I could not support this nominee. The role of a Supreme Court justice is to interpret the law, not to take up arms in a culture war. I have serious concerns that Judge Jackson’s ideology may influence her jurisprudence."
Blackburn met with Jackson last month, but earned headlines last week when she pressed the nominee to define the word "woman" during confirmation hearings, likely to harp on recent "culture wars" raging in the political arena about gender identity issues being addressed in public classrooms.
Jackson declined to answer Blackburn's question, saying "not in this context; I'm not a biologist.
"Senator, in my work as a judge, what I do is I address disputes," she continued. "If there's a dispute about a definition, people make arguments and I look at the law and I decide."
Blackburn countered that her answer was indicative of "the dangers of progressive education that we hear about."
Saturday Night Live parodied Blackburn's questioning on its Weekend Update segment, with cast member Cecily Strong portraying the Williamson County-based senator.
Blackburn sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee and hasn't voted for Jackson at any stage in her judicial career when provided an opportunity.
"I cannot in good conscience support her confirmation to the highest court in the land," Blackburn added in her statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.