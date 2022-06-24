With the Supreme Court confirming its historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and return abortion decisions to the state, Tennessee's senators have voiced support of the deeply controversial ruling.
Senator Marsha Blackburn, long a proponent of pro-life politics, said she applauded the 5-4 decision from the Court on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil Gorsuch voted for the ruling, while Chief Justice John Roberts joined justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer in not supporting the decision.
Blackburn claimed that the ruling would not ban abortion, but would return power to the states to "craft policy through democratic process."
“Having worked alongside Tennesseans to protect the innocent lives of unborn children for years, I applaud today’s Supreme Court ruling," Blackburn said in a statement. "Despite false claims from the left, this decision will not ban abortion. Instead, it returns the decision to the states and empowers state legislatures with more flexibility to craft policy through the democratic process."
Tennessee senator Bill Hagerty joined Blackburn in praising the court's decision.
“I believe we have a moral duty to protect unborn children who cannot protect themselves," Hagerty said in a statement. "Today is a consequential day, not only for those who believe that all life is a precious gift, but also for American democracy and the rule of law. This decision doesn’t ban abortion—it simply returns decision-making on abortion to the people. That’s how it should be in a republic—matters not addressed by the Constitution should be decided by the people through their elected representatives, not by nine unelected judges in Washington, D.C. I will continue to strongly advocate for pro-life policies that safeguard our children and our families.”
While Blackburn and Hagerty are correct that the ruling does not outright ban abortion at the federal level, it ends abortion as a federal right and opens up the clear lane for states to pass legislation that would ban the medical procedure at any level it seems fit. A good number of states are expected to do just that, including Tennessee.
Right after the decision came forth, Missouri's Attorney General Eric Schmitt signed into law a previously ratified bill that will ban abortion in the state, including in cases of rape and incest.
Tennessee has a near-total abortion ban already in place to go into effect 30 days after the event of a the Supreme Court ruling. The life of the mother is not included in this decision, making abortion legal in that instance.
There are concerns from abortion advocates what the ruling could mean for residents of a state that passes anti-abortion legislation beyond the ban itself, including the possibility of states choosing to pursue legal action against its residents who choose to pursue an abortion in a state where it is still legal.
The 2019 Tennessee Human Life Protection Act would prosecute those who perform abortions, but not those who receive them, as of now, per the Nashville Post's Hannah Herner. Though, self-performed abortions remain a gray area.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised that Democrats would keep lobbying to "enshrine Roe v. Wade into law," highlighting the stakes at play in November's election cycle.
Blackburn also spoke to the leak of the ruling that came forth last month that sparked protests against Supreme Court justices believed to have supported the decision.
“It is unacceptable that a draft opinion was leaked in advance and that the person responsible has not been caught," she elaborated. "The leaker has jeopardized the safety of our justices, and threats of violence by the radical militant mob are unacceptable. We appreciate the brave law enforcement officers working overtime to protect our justices and their families.”
It is still unknown at this time who leaked the decision.
