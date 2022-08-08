With the Senate passing the historic Inflation Reduction Act, Tennessee senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty weren't among the votes cast in its favor.
In fact, no Republicans voted for the bill, which saw Vice President Kamala Harris cast her vote to break the tie and send the bill to the House of Representatives. Eventual passage in the Democrat-controlled House could send to President Joe Biden's desk as soon as this week.
Once it inevitably reaches Biden's desk and becomes law, the bill will cover three big areas: investments in climate efforts that in part will attempt to lower US greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030, health care changes and investments like capping insulin at a set price for those on Medicare, and tax provisions that in part will increase taxes on large corporations.
One health care provision that didn't make it into the legislation was an insulin cap on pricing through private insurers. Blackburn and Hagerty voted against this aspect being included in the bill despite some Republicans joining Democratic colleagues and voting to include it.
Biden and Democrats say the bill won't raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year, but Republicans counter to say it could indirectly. A report from CNN quotes economists suggesting it could indirectly if employers provide lower salaries in response to higher taxes being placed on them.
In explaining her "no" vote, Blackburn was highly critical of the legislation.
“During a recession and with inflation at a 41-year high, Democrats just passed a bill to spend over $700 billion, increase taxes and decrease energy production," Blackburn said in a statement. "We should be cutting taxes, not increasing them. It is a shame that Senate Democrats have forced through a socialist agenda that will make life more difficult and expensive for Tennesseans."
Hagerty joined Blackburn in his dissent.
"Today, Democrats made defining choices that showed the American people their radicalism has no bounds, choosing green energy fantasies and big government over the needs of American families, workers, and businesses," Hagerty said about the bill.
