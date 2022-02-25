Senator Marsha Blackburn isn't happy with the timing of when President Joe Biden announced his Supreme Court nominee, but she says she'll still meet with the potential justice.
Blackburn, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee, will be part of the group who vets and holds hearings for Biden's nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.
"If I am fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded will inspire future generations of Americans," she said, a former clerk of the outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer.
If confirmed, Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
"For too long, our government and our courts haven't looked like America, and I believe it's time that we have a court that reflects the full talents and greatness of our nation with a nominee of extraordinary qualifications, and that we inspire all young people to believe that they can one day serve their country at the highest level, Biden said during the announcement.
Biden shared news of the nomination Friday, the same week that Russia invaded the Ukraine. Blackburn said she disapproves of the timing of Biden's announcement, but still says she'll be part of the vetting process.
“President Biden’s announcement just days after an unprovoked full scale invasion by Russia is extremely inappropriate,” Blackburn said in a statement. “Once again, Biden is putting the demands of the radical progressive left ahead of what is best for our nation.
"However, I cannot hold President Biden’s failure to lead our nation against his nominee. I do plan on meeting with the President’s nominee in person, and thoroughly vetting her record to determine if she is a person of high character. A Supreme Court nominee must be committed to upholding the rule of law and Constitution as written. We must not blindly confirm a justice to serve as a rubber stamp for a radical progressive agenda."
Blackburn was part of a hearing for Jackson last year, when she asked her about the controversial subject of court packing and immigration. She did not eventually vote to confirm Brown Jackson after those hearings concluded.
She received three Republican votes for her current appointment last year from Senators Lindsey Graham, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, but Democrats could get her confirmed if all members of their party vote in her favor.
Former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who is related to Jackson by marriage, spoke highly of his relative.
"Our politics may differ, but my praise for Ketanji's intellect, for her character, and for her integrity, is unequivocal," he said on Twitter.
Jackson would be Biden's first SCOTUS judge if confirmed after previous President Donald Trump confirmed three justices during his presidency, though not without controversy.
Her confirmation would keep the Court at a 6-3 Republican majority.
