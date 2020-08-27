Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn used her turn on the Republican National Convention stage Wednesday night to bash critics of police brutality protesting around the country.
“As hard as Democrats try, they can’t cancel our heroes,” Blackburn said during the primetime address. “They can’t contest their bravery, and they can’t dismiss the powerful sense of service that lives deep in their souls. So they try to defund them — our military, our police, even ICE — to take away their tools to keep us safe.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee whom Blackburn also attacked, opposes defunding the police and plans to invest $300 million in policing if elected.
Blackburn embraced the concept of cancel culture during her brief address using some form of “cancel” four times (three more times than she used President Trump’s name). She also espoused support for the armed forces, including the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell.
Blackburn's address follows Democratic state Sen. Raumesh Akbari’s appearance as a “rising star” during last week’s Democratic National Convention. Bill Hagerty, the pro-Trump candidate seeking to join Blackburn in the Senate, was not on the primetime RNC schedule.
