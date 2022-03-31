An unlikely pair is crafting a bill that proposes putting a firmer grip on the NCAA when it comes to the organization conducting its investigations.
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is teaming up with Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) to co-sponsor the NCAA Accountability Act, which would place historic limitations on to how the college sports organization handles its investigations and provide due process protections for any player, coach or school for rule violations, per a press release.
“The NCAA has a well-established history of back room deliberations that produce unfair punishments for athletes, coaches, and universities,” said Blackburn. “With the emergence of new name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules, it is more important than ever to address the systematic failures that have eroded league fairness. The NCAA Accountability Act will establish much-needed due process and shine a light on unfair treatment from NCAA leadership."
“The NCAA has nearly absolute authority to investigate and punish member institutions and athletes who are accused of violating the Association’s rules,” said Booker. “The process currently in place - where decisions are made behind closed doors, where investigations drag on for years, and where accused parties aren’t given adequate notice of their supposed violations - has gone on far too long. The NCAA Accountability Act would bring a new level of transparency, consistency and fairness to a flawed process and is a critical first step toward justice for schools and athletes. I look forward to working with the NCAA in the future and helping address these issues.”
Blackburn and Booker say their bill would tackle four new parameters for NCAA investigations: establishing due process; promoting fairness, consistency and accountability; enabling enforcement from the Department of Justice; and evaluating legal standing of any ongoing investigation.
In terms of establishing due process, the bill would aim to require any individual or collective being put under investigation to be notified in fair window at all steps of the process. This would include being given notice on the status of the investigation, the alleged violations being investigated, the involved individuals and programs, the potential penalties of each allegation and the rights and resources available to the accused, per the release.
These would be required through a notice of inquiry and a notice of allegations, per the proposed bill.
Under the bill, investigations would be required to be completed within a year of being started and would prohibit the NCAA from publicly disclosing information on an ongoing investigation until formal charges are filed in regard to the allegations in question.
The proposed bill "requires the NCAA to conduct its enforcement proceedings and investigations in a fair and consistent manner. The penalties issued against member institutions for bylaw infractions shall be equitable with respect to severity of the infraction," per the release.
The bill also would strengthen the power that universities would have to disputes over sanctions for bylaw infractions via arbitration.
"The 3-person arbitration panel will provide an independent, unbiased review and legally binding decision," the release reads.
The Department of Justice would be empowered to establish "supervisory and investigatory procedures to determine the NCAA’s compliance with this bill," per the bill proposal.
This would include the potential for the DOJ fines up to $15 million on individuals on staff for violating the provisions of the bill, and would allow the DOJ at any time to order the removal for any members on the NCAA's board of governors.
"This legislation would apply to any interstate athletic association, conference, or other organization with authority over intercollegiate athletics or that administers intercollegiate athletics, with at least 900 member institutions," the bill proposal release reads.
It would be a seismic shift for college sports, one that could limit the NCAA's power in a number of high-profile ongoing investigations and hammer in a transparency that has been called upon for years against the organization when it comes to how it conducts its business.
Sports Illustrated accessed the 10-page bill, providing additional insight into what Blackburn and Booker are proposing, including an 8-month timeline for investigations to proceed, a limit on investigating infractions that happened outside a two-year window and a ban on the NCAA's ability to use confidential sources as evidence in its decisions.
"Like many in Congress, they have found common ground on one subject: their disdain for the NCAA," SI wrote about Blackburn and Booker's unexpected alliance on the bill.
