Master Teague III graduated from Ohio State in August, so there wasn’t much left for the redshirt junior running back to accomplish with the Buckeyes.
On Monday, Teague announced he is entering the NFL Draft and forgoing the final two years of NCAA eligibility he has left.
Teague is currently projected as a Day 3 draft pick, likely a fifth- or sixth-round selection.
“Despite this year not going the way I imagined and wanted it to go, I am going to trust the Lord and my abilities and have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft,” Teague wrote on Twitter. “I am so grateful to be a part of The Brotherhood at The Ohio State and a part of Buckeye Nation. Forever a Buckeye!”
A four-star recruit out of Blackman High School, Teague never quite reached the lofty expectations he had when he left Murfreesboro in 2018. His best season came as a sophomore in 2019 when he had 789 yards on 135 carries backing up 2020 second-round pick J.K. Dobbins. He had a career-high eight rushing touchdowns last season backing up 2021 third-round pick Trey Sermon.
Teague spent the 2021 season as the third-string running back behind freshman TreVeyon Henderson (1,272 yards, 15 touchdowns) and redshirt Freshman Miyan Williams (519 yards, three touchdowns).
The Murfreesboro native finished his college career with 1,764 yards rushing on 323 carries (9.5 yards per carry) with 17 touchdowns in 34 games with Ohio State. The 21-year-old tailback was named a second team All-Big Ten selection in 2020 by league coaches and he was a third team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore.
