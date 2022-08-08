Just a few weeks after Franklin Road Academy lineman Joe Crocker committed to Mississippi State, another highly-touted mid-state recruit has joined him.
Blackman three-star wide receiver Justin Brown announced on Friday that he had committed to the Bulldogs after he graduates next May.
"What stands out to me is just the way they care about their players," Brown told 247Sports about his decision. "You can see it in how they run their program and they have that family bond. Overall, their offense is great and any receiver would want to be in that offense."
Brown, the No. 17-ranked player in Tennessee in the class of 2023 and the No. 64 receiver in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings, also had Penn State, Purdue, West Virginia and Pittsburgh on his list of finalists before choosing the Starkville school.
The 6-foot wideout says that he keeps in contact with FRA's Crocker and Ravenwood quarterback Chris Parson, who recently decommitted from Florida State and is being recruited by Mississippi State.
"I've been talking to Joe a lot lately and I talk to Chris Parson a lot, too," Brown continued. "We stay in good contact and it would be nice if all of us go to Mississippi State. It would be ridiculous on offense. We can definitely make our impact there and keep changing the program around."
Brown had a team-high 69 receptions for 1,144 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Blaze last season. Blackman went 5-5 and failed to reach the 6A state playoffs for the second straight year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.