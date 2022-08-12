Investment giant Blackstone has acquired a majority stake in HCA Healthcare subsidiary CoreTrust.
CoreTrust is a bulk purchaser that started within HealthTrust, a supply arm for HCA. HealthTrust will continue to hold a minority stake in CoreTrust, according to Bloomberg. CoreTrust negotiates a group discount for a range of company purchases.
The terms of the deal were not released.
Earlier this year, Blackstone bought a Midtown Nashville property for $48 million, and in December paid an apparent record price of $99.6 million for a downtown building home to a Courtyard Marriott.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.