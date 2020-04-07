Following an outpouring of community support, Williamson Medical Center and the Bone and Joint Institute are extending dates for the Blood Assurance Mobile Blood Drive hosted on campus.
Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for Williamson Medical Center, will be on site every Tuesday between noon-5 p.m. April 7 through April 28, in the parking lot of the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin.
“We were very appreciative to see the community respond to this need so quickly during the recent blood drives on campus,” said Julie Miller, chief operating officer at Williamson Medical Center. “We have heard from so many other individuals who have expressed a desire to donate blood, and are delighted to host Blood Assurance in the coming weeks to give them that opportunity.”
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blood Assurance has implemented expanded screening measures, which include checking for fever, limiting the number of staff and donors in the vehicle at one time and scheduling donations online. As an essential health service, the blood drive is exempt from stay-at-home orders issued in area cities and counties. Standard and added measures to prevent infection spread ensure that the process of donating blood is safe for healthy individuals.
Donation appointments may be scheduled at www.BloodAssurance.org/Williamson.
“Donating blood is still safe to do at this time,” said Bob Murray, Blood Assurance account manager. “Doing so is an essential community function as the need never stops. One generous donor can save three lives.”
