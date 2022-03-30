Blood donors will soon have an opportunity to save countless lives, not only in middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky, but across Eastern Europe.
In response to the devastation in Ukraine, from April 1-8, Blood Assurance will donate $10 for every blood donor it sees to the BCA Foundation for Ukraine Support.
BCA (Blood Centers of America) has reached out to international contacts and chosen vetted charities that are providing vital aid to war victims in Ukraine and the millions of refugees seeking safe haven in neighboring countries. These charities, Samaritan’s Purse and the Ukrainian Red Cross, are providing medical supplies, building a new field hospital and maintaining a clinic for patients in need.
“What we are seeing play out overseas is nothing short of heartbreaking,” J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance, said in a press release. “Sending blood products to Ukraine, unfortunately, is just not feasible, so this is the least we can do. I encourage everyone who can donate lifesaving blood to schedule an appointment.”
Donors can schedule an appointment online at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted at all donation centers and mobile blood drives.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.