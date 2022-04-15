Blood Assurance is making a $17,160 contribution to Ukrainian aid organizations, thanks to 1,716 blood donors over a week’s time.
In response to the devastation in the war-torn country, Blood Assurance announced through a press release it would donate $10 for every individual who donated blood from April 1-8 to the BCA Foundation for Ukraine Support. BCA (Blood Centers of America) chose vetted charities that are providing vital aid to war victims in Ukraine and the millions of refugees seeking safe haven in neighboring countries.
The charities, Samaritan’s Purse and the Ukrainian Red Cross, are providing medical supplies, building a new field hospital and maintaining a clinic for patients in need.
“We are very pleased with the community’s response to this initiative,” J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance, said in the release. “These compassionate donors helped save countless lives, not only in our local hospitals, but in Eastern Europe as well. Thank you for being someone’s hero!”
Blood Assurance is always looking for new heroes. Donors can schedule their next appointment online at bloodassurance.org/schedule, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted at all donation centers and mobile blood drives.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.