Blood Assurance has named Dr. Ted Kieffer as its new regional medical director in Middle Tennessee.
Kieffer, who will be based in Nashville, is tasked with overseeing and ensuring the safety of donors and collected blood products while acting as a liaison to hospitals in Middle Tennessee. He will also help develop and launch a cellular therapy program, geared toward reforming the way physicians treat cancer, genetic and infectious disease.
“When Blood Assurance offered me the opportunity to return to my passion and solely focus on blood banking/transfusion medicine with the added benefit of developing a cellular therapy program, I jumped on it,” Kieffer said. “The cellular therapy program will be the donation program of the future.”
Kieffer joins Blood Assurance during an exciting time of growth for the nonprofit, says a release. The Chattanooga-based organization continues its expansion into Middle Tennessee with new blood donation centers set to open soon in Davidson and Williamson counties. Kieffer will oversee the medical operations at the new facilities, in addition to the existing regional locations in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville and Tullahoma.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Kieffer join Blood Assurance,” said Dr. Liz Culler, the chief medical officer for Blood Assurance. “His medical expertise will be invaluable in providing the highest level of service to Blood Assurance donors, hospitals and patients in the Middle Tennessee area. He will be bringing cutting edge technology to the area in the future.”
Kieffer comes to Blood Assurance after working as a clinical pathologist, medical director and assistant professor at West Virginia University for nearly three years. In addition, Kieffer has experience working as a medical consultant for several companies in Indiana and Arizona.
Kieffer received his M.D. from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. Prior to that, he obtained a master’s degree in biology from Purdue University and a bachelor’s degree from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind.
Kieffer resides in Davidson County with his 7-year-old daughter, Anna. In his spare time, he enjoys engaging in community service, listening to and playing music and rebuilding Jeep Wranglers.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina.
Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, a release says the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.
