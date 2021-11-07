To commemorate Veterans Day, Blood Assurance will salute the nation’s heroes this upcoming week by donating money to The Blood Center of America’s Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund (SFWWF).
For every blood donor who gives at a mobile blood drive or donor center from Nov. 9-11, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the SFWWF. The SFWWF raises money and awareness for those who serve in the U.S. Special Forces and have been injured in battle or fallen ill.
“As a 30-year Army veteran, I know what this initiative means to our courageous wounded warriors,” said JB Gaskins, the CEO of Blood Assurance. “This is an easy way for members of our community to rally around and give back to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”
Additionally, Blood Assurance has announced that it will participate in a friendly competition against The Blood Connection, a South Carolina-based community blood center, to see which organization can bring in the most donors during the promotion. The Blood Connection will also donate $10 per donor to SFWWF.
“The collaboration between the two blood centers demonstrates the kind of comradery needed to save the most lives in all communities and to maintain a stable blood supply,” Gaskins added.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
All donors will receive a free long-sleeve T-shirt.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
