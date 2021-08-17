Concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant are impacting blood drives throughout the region, leading to a reduction in the already strained blood supply, according to a press release from Blood Assurance.
Since the beginning of the month, a number of businesses and organizations have reconsidered holding their planned mobile blood drives with Blood Assurance. As a result, nearly 39 percent of scheduled August donors have either canceled or not shown up.
As of Monday, there is less than a three-day supply of O-positive, O-negative, B-positive and B-negative blood in the Blood Assurance service area.
“We encourage donors to schedule donations at our fixed centers to compensate for this additional loss in mobile collections,” said Dr. Ted Kieffer, regional medical director for Blood Assurance.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. It recently opened a donor center in Franklin, its first in Williamson County.
Those concerned with donating blood during the pandemic should know that the blood supply remains safe from COVID-19. There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through blood, according to America’s Blood Centers. In addition, the FDA explicitly allows donors who have received an authorized COVID-19 vaccine to donate blood, provided they are healthy and meet all other eligibility criteria for blood donation.
“It only takes an hour to contribute to saving someone’s life, so please consider donating,” Kieffer said.
To encourage people to donate lifesaving blood, platelets, plasma and double red cells, Blood Assurance is giving away a $100 Target gift card every day until Aug. 31 to one bloodmobile donor and one individual who donates at any Blood Assurance brick-and-mortar facility.
Donors can schedule an appointment online, or by calling 800-962-0628, or by texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
