Blood Assurance and The Blood Connection, two blood centers in the Southeast, have announced they are participating in a friendly competition to increase blood donations in honor of veterans.
The “Give Because They Gave First” promotion, which benefits the BCA Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund (SFWWF), will run Nov. 9-11 at Blood Assurance, ending on Veterans Day. For every blood donor who gives, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the SFWWF. The blood centers will compete to see which blood centers’ donors can donate the most blood during the promotion.
The Bone & Joint Institute in Franklin will be a site for blood donations Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 12-5 p.m. TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville will be a location for donating on Veterans Day from 6 a.m. to noon.
In addition to Nov. 10, the Bone & Joint Institute will host a blood drive Nov. 17 from 12-5 p.m. Hyundai of Cool Springs will also host one Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Blood Assurance is honored to be partnering with the SFWWF this Veterans Day,” Blood Assurance President and CEO J.B. Gaskins said in a press release. “It is our turn to give back to those who served in our Special Forces, and we hope the community will come out in support to give blood and give back to the veterans in need.”
The SFWWF raises money and awareness for those who have served in the U.S. Special Forces and are wounded, ill, injured, or have fallen upon difficult times.
The teamwork of these two blood centers demonstrates the kind of comradery needed to save the most lives in all communities and to maintain a stable blood supply. This promotion comes at a time of urgent need for both blood centers, amid the continued pandemic and approaching holiday season.
Since blood collections tend to drop during this time of year, blood donors who give from Nov. 9-11 will not only be saving lives in their community when it’s needed most but will also be giving back to deserving veterans when they need it most.
Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Click here to schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.