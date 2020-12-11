Williamson County Animal Center will host the mobile donor van from Blood Assurance Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its location on Claude Yates Drive in Franklin.
Local blood supplies are low, and donors are needed to meet the current needs of Williamson County Medical Center. Appointments should be made on-line as soon as possible: www.bloodassurance.org/AnimalShelter.
The animal center will receive a $10 donation for each donor, so donors are helping pets, too. Each donor will receive a fleece blanket, and will be entered into contests for home makeover baskets, holiday stockings, lottery tickets and more from Blood Assurance. For donor questions, contact [email protected].
Shelter seeking a ‘silent night’
December is the season of love and good cheer, so Williamson County Animal Center and Metro Animal Care and Control are joining forces to find forever homes by Dec. 24 for the dogs and cats in their care.
“We are excited to team up with MACC again this year and help spread the word about pet adoption throughout Middle Tennessee,” Ondrea Johnson, director at WCAC, said. “What better time than the holiday season to think about sharing your home with a shelter pet. Our hope is that Christmas Eve will be a ‘silent night’ at our shelter with all the kennels empty.”
Johnson noted that there are several ways to help.
“If you can, adopt. If you can’t adopt, try being a foster for the holidays. Our goal is to see every animal go to a home by Dec. 24, with an adopter or a foster family.”
Applications to become a pet foster can be found at www.adoptwcac.org for WCAC or www.Nashville.gov for MACC.
Donations are also needed, and wish lists can be found on websites for both shelters. Items needed include Benebones, large clip leashes, creamy peanut butter, Royal Canin mother and baby cat food, Kitten Meal Replacement (KMR), liquid laundry detergent, and cat toys. For Williamson County’s wish list, click here: https://amzn.to/33oB8H1. For MACC’s wish list go to: https://amzn.to/37YzXl2.
WCAC is open for adoptions Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center will be closing at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The website for Williamson County is www.adoptwcac.org.
