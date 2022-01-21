Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are partnering with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for WMC, to host blood drives throughout 2022.
The first two will be held Tuesday, Jan. 25, and Monday, Jan. 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be conducted in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the parking lot of BJIT on the main campus of WMC, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, blood banks have been at critical supply levels, and the need for donations has never been higher,” said Phil Mazzuca, CEO of Williamson Medical Center. “Blood Assurance has been a great partner for our hospital and Bone and Joint, and we are pleased to be able to host these blood drives. Since Blood Assurance is our dedicated provider of blood products, those giving can know that their donations will help members of our community.”
Blood Assurance will host 13 blood drives at WMC and Bone and Joint Institute throughout 2022.
“We are excited to continue our relationship with Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute,” said J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance. “As the sole supplier of blood and other supplies to the hospital, it’s vital for Williamson County residents to roll up a sleeve and donate lifesaving blood at one of these upcoming drives. A single donation can save the lives of three people who call this wonderful community their home.”
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website, though walk-ins are welcome.
