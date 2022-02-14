Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee are hosting a drive with Blood Assurance, the sole provider of blood products for WMC, on Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It will be conducted in the Blood Assurance mobile unit in the parking lot of BJIT on the main campus of WMC, located at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin.
The blood drive is part of a partnership between WMC, BJIT and Blood Assurance to host 13 blood drives throughout 2022. The first two blood drives were held in January and yielded a total of 42 donations, which equates to helping over 125 people with blood needs in Williamson County.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Donors are encouraged to sign up here via the Blood Assurance website, though walk-ins are welcome.
