There is still time to register to give blood at the Brentwood Library on Friday.
The blood drive provided by the American Red Cross will take place at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment log onto redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: CityofBrentwood or call Brigid Day at 615-371-0090 ext. 8510.
Walk-ins are also welcome, but may experience longer wait times.
According to the American Red Cross, Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells, Nearly 7,000 units of platelets and 10,000 units of plasma are needed daily in across the country, adding that one donation can save up to three lives .
The American Red Cross also reports that while they provide about 40% of the nation’s blood and blood components, supply can’t always meet demand because only about 3% of age-eligible people donate blood.
Register at redcrossblood.org
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library is located at 8109 Concord Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.