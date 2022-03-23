Private equity consulting firm BluWave LP announced Wednesday morning the recipients of its inaugural 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Awards.
The Brentwood-based B2B intelligent marketplace launched its national, annual award series for private equity firms who exemplify sector leadership and innovation. Award recipients were chosen based on a exhaustive assessment in consultation with the foremost limited partners, investment bankers and other influencers in the private equity continuum.
The BluWave 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Awards acknowledges companies performing in the top 1 percent of the private equity sector based on the innovative practices BluWave sees from them apropos of proactive due diligence; environmental, social and governance practices; firm operations and value creation. BluWave’s position in the private equity field as a consultant to many such firms gives it a unique insight into who those leaders are from year to year.
“Private equity is a driving force in the economy, supporting the growth and development of virtually every type of business and providing more than 11 million jobs in America,” says Sean Mooney, Founder and CEO, BluWave. “We congratulate these top 50 private equity firms that are taking uniquely innovative approaches to building businesses and creating sustainable value for a wide range of stakeholders.”
Relatedly, BluWave itself is a 2021 Inc. 5000 company ranked as the 127th fastest growing company nationwide, beating out 118 of the 120 Tennessee businesses on the list. The firm earned the ranking in part for its 3,157-percent growth rate over three years from 2017 to 2020.
BluWave recognized Lexington-based MiddleGround Capital with the Innovator of the Year Award.
MiddleGround deals in controlling equity investments in B2B industrial and specialty distribution markets. Founded by Scot Duncan, Lauren Mulholland and John Stewart in 2018, MiddleGround provides small-to-mid-sized businesses a broad array of operational resources to facilitate growth. The agency is also a signatory on the Principles for Responsible Investment — an investment framework supported by the United Nations.
The BluWave 2022 Top 50 Private Equity Innovator Award recipients are the following firms:
- Accel-KKR
- Advent International
- Align Capital Partners
- Altamont Capital Partners
- Aterian Investment Partners
- Avance
- Bain Capital
- Bertram Capital
- BPOC
- Blue Sea Capital
- Clairvest Group
- Cortec Group
- Council Capital
- Cressey & Company
- Crest Rock Partners
- DFW Capital Partners
- Encore Consumer Capital
- Francisco Partners
- Gemspring Capital
- Genstar Capital
- Great Hill Partners
- Great Range Capital
- GreyLion Capital
- GrowthCurve Capital
- GTCR
- The Halifax Group
- Heartwood Partners
- Hellman & Friedman
- Hidden Harbor Capital Partners
- Housatonic Partners
- ICV Partners
- Industrial Opportunity Partners
- Inverness Graham
- Juggernaut Capital Partners
- LLR Partners
- Long Ridge
- Main Post Partners
- MiddleGround Capital
- MidOcean Partners
- Nautic Partners
- New Harbor Capital
- New State Capital
- Pamlico Capital
- ParkerGale Capital
- Periscope Equity
- Serent Capital
- Sun Capital Partners, Inc.
- The Riverside Company
- Trivest Partners
- Water Street Healthcare Partners
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.