Nashville International Airport officials have announced that the terminal’s central ticketing lobby will fully close, beginning Dec. 16 and remaining that way until 2023 due to expansion and renovation.
All ticketing, check-in and passenger screening will be conducted at the north and south ends of the departures level, according to a release.
The terminal lobby is being closed to facilitate the next phase of construction related to BNA Vision, which will bring enhanced facilities to the airport’s central terminal with a larger entrance hall, an expanded central security checkpoint with 24 screening lanes, an International Arrivals Facility with six aircraft gates, a new marketplace just beyond the security checkpoint and extensive terminal renovations.
Completion of the projects is slated for 2023.
Information kiosks are located inside BNA’s North Terminal and South Terminal for passenger assistance.
This year has seen the BNA Vision initiative feature the opening of the new Concourse D, new ticketing wings, two new interim security checkpoints and a second terminal garage with 2,000 parking spaces.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
