Southwest Airlines has announced two new nonstop flights from Nashville International Airport.
The airline will begin offering daily flights to Long Beach, Calif., on Nov. 6 and Saturday flights to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, on Dec. 17. Both are new destinations for BNA, an airport representative said.
“We have returning seasonal fan favorites and brand new time-saving nonstop service as we continue the work to restore more flying across our network on business and leisure routes,” Southwest vice president of network planning Adam Decaire said in a release.
The Steamboat Springs service (to Yampa Valley Regional Airport in nearby Hayden) is expected to continue through Spring Break season, a Southwest representative said, though schedules are only confirmed through Jan. 4.
The Long Beach service is expected to enter Southwest’s permanent schedule.
