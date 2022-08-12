Breeze Airways will introduce nonstop service via Nashville International Airport to White Plains, New York, and one-stop service to Norfolk, Virginia, with fares starting at $39 one way.
According to a release, the flights will start Nov. 2.
For the future flights, Breeze will connect BNA to both Norfolk and White Plains with service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Westchester County Airport (White Plains) is considered a satellite (or reliever) airport for the New York metropolitan area and is located about 20 miles north of Manhattan. Westchester County offers a population of more than 1 million.
Norfolk is part of the Hampton Road area, which includes multiple cities and a metropolitan statistical area population of about 1.8 million. Norfolk International Airport is a focus city for Breeze.
As the Post reported in March, Utah-based Breeze entered the Nashville market by announcing planned service connecting BNA to Akron/Canton, Ohio; Tulsa and Oklahoma City; and Hartford, Connecticut. The Hartford service is active, with the Canton/Akron and Tulsa flights to start in October. The status of the OKC flight is unclear.
Breeze began service in May 2021 primarily in the East and Southeast of the United States.
This year, Breeze expanded west across the U.S., including coast-to-coast flights, and now offers nonstop routes between 31 cities in 19 states. Breeze utilizes the Airbus A220-300.
The airline was founded by David Neeleman, who previously co-founded Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue and Azul Linhas Aereas, Airline Weekly reports.
