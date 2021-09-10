A sister business of local BBQ restaurant Peg Leg Porker is planned for Nashville International Airport, with a December opening eyed.
To be called Pig Star by Peg Leg Porker, the future eatery will be located in BNA’s Concourse B, according to a permit. It will take the space last home to Tennessee Tavern.
Participating in the effort to get Pig Star operational are Chicago-based Silhouette Design Architecture and Nashville-based I.C. Thomasson Associates (mechanical, plumbing and engineering), the permit notes
The permit lists Buffalo, New York-based Delaware North as the owner of the business. According to a source who asked to go unnamed, Delaware North has a licensing agreement with Peg Leg Porker owner and founder Carey Bringle, who developed the Pig Star concept. Bringle could not be reached for comment.
Fraport USA oversees the airport's retail and food/beverage businesses.
According to the source, Peg Leg Porker will open in The Nations in October (read more here). The original Peg Leg Porker is located in The Gulch (read here about a 2018 addition to the building).
