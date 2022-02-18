Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators arrested a Hickman County woman Friday.
She has been charged with second degree murder and delivery of fentanyl in connection with a fatal drug overdose at a home on Pinewood Road in Primm Springs, per a release.
Thirty-eight-year-old Andrea Dawn Fann, of Bon Aqua, was booked into the Williamson County Jail after a grand jury indictment. She’s accused of supplying deadly fentanyl–laced heroin to Robert Mitchell McCord, 46, in July 2021. McCord died at his home within minutes after ingesting the heroin.
Andrea Fann is being held on $50,000 bond.
