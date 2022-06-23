The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their Brentwood location on Wednesday.
While the business has been open since December, the event was on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That didn't deter dozens of community and business leaders from joining BJIT and Williamson Inc. for the celebration, which included food and beverages.
The satellite location is located at 101 Creekside Crossing, Suite 1100, in Brentwood, and offers orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy.
“We are thrilled to be able to service the Brentwood and south Nashville communities at this new location with orthopaedic urgent care and physical therapy,” BJIT CEO Darren Harris said in a news release. “This is a natural extension of our practice as we continue to grow and serve the greater Middle Tennessee region.”
