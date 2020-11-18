The Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee has expanded its leadership team with the addition of two new staff persons, according to a press release sent Wednesday.
Rebekah Graber, BSN, RN-BC has been hired as clinical director and Kelley Cartwright comes aboard as director of operations. Graber and Cartwright will oversee the clinical and non-clinical operations, respectively.
“As the Bone and Joint Institute continues to grow, our leadership team must also continue to grow while working to improve day-to-day operations in all departments,” said Darren Harris, Bone and Joint Institute CEO. “We’re thrilled to welcome both Rebekah and Kelley to this team to ensure a great working environment for our staff and for our patients to have the best experience possible.”
Graber holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Cumberland University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Health Care Administration at Trident University. She previously worked in an inpatient setting as a cardiac nurse, nursing supervisor and unit manager before serving as clinical manager for a large oncology practice in Nashville.
Cartwright holds a Bachelor of Science in biology with an emphasis in physiology from Middle Tennessee State University. A Columbia native, she began her career at Williamson Medical Center in 2009 where she has held many positions within the organization that have helped prepare her for her current role as Director of Operations.
For additional information on services offered at the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, visit BoneAndJointTN.org.
