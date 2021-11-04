Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee was named the 2021 Practice of the Year and CEO Darren Harris was named Practice Executive of the Year by the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE).
The annual awards recognize orthopaedic practices that have gone above and beyond, representing some of the best in the industry nationwide.
“We are honored to receive two of the top distinctions from AAOE, recognizing our practice as an industry leader in innovation, quality and service,” CEO Darren Harris said in a press release. “Our team strives to offer world-class orthopaedic care to our community, and these distinctions serve as a testament to the hard work our team has done and continues to do.”
The Practice of the Year award recognizes a practice for innovative solutions or improved quality of service that can be replicated to benefit the entire orthopaedic community. Innovation or improvement areas include delivery of care, patient satisfaction, physician/employee satisfaction or quality service to their community or quality of work life for employees. Bone and Joint Institute was one of five nationwide finalists.
The Practice Executive of the Year award recognizes the commitment of an AAOE member who, as the lead staff person or executive, has consistently gone above and beyond at their practice. The award is granted based on the recipient’s ability to motivate others, stimulate positive activity and serve as a catalyst for exceptional results. Harris was among six finalists across the country, ultimately receiving the honor.
AAOE says it provides advocacy, networking and business development for the profession of orthopaedic and musculoskeletal health care with a mission to promote quality health care practice management throughout the industry.
Bone and Joint Institute is a destination for orthopaedic care in Middle Tennessee with specialties including foot, ankle, hand, wrist, spine, shoulder, elbow, hip and knee replacement, sports medicine, rehabilitation and more. For a complete list of service offerings, visit boneandjointtn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.