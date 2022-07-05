Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT), in partnership with Williamson Medical Center Foundation, has donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to Deer Run Camps and Retreats, per a release.
The camp, located in Thompson’s Station, provides day and overnight, Christian-based retreats for all ages. The donation allows for more accessible emergent medical care across the 150-acre property.
“The AED donated by Bone and Joint was placed in a remote, but busy area of our daily camp activities," said Jenny Dyer, Deer Run's Associate Development Director. "Prior to this donation, to get to that site with an AED could have taken several minutes, but we will now have access to the AED in a matter of seconds which could be a difference between life and death."
Dyer and her team say they are grateful for the lifesaving donation as summer activities commence.
“The physicians and staff of Bone and Joint Institute have made giving back to our community a priority,” says Darren Harris, BJIT CEO. “Through our foundation fund, and with the support of the Williamson Medical Center Foundation, we are pleased to be able to support and help a great organization like Deer Run.”
