Nashville-based law firm Bone McAllester Norton announced Wednesday it will merge with Spencer Fane of Kansas City, effective Oct. 1.
According to a release, Spencer Fane is an Am Law 200-ranked firm with offices in 20 cities.
The release does not note any cost associated with the merger. Of note, Bone McAllester Norton — home to about 45 attorneys — will retain its name.
Spencer Fane, which was founded in 1952, ranks among the nation’s largest law firms both by revenue and by attorney headcount. Trade publication The American Lawyer ranked it 171st on its ranking in 2020, when the firm had nearly $153 million in gross revenue.
Tracing its roots to 1978, Bone McAllester Norton operates offices in downtown Nashville, Sumner County and Williamson County.
“The culture of our firm, our commitment to give back to the community, and our strong track record of retaining top legal talent, has fueled our success. We found those same values in Spencer Fane,” firm President and CEO Charles Robert Bone said in the release. “After years of telling one national firm after another ‘no,’ we felt there was something decidedly different about Spencer Fane. Ultimately, being a part of their platform will enable us to expand and continue to attract first-rate attorneys, better serve current and future clients, and strengthen our commitment to the Nashville community.”
Led by Chairman Patrick J. Whalen, Spencer Fane has offices in Phoenix; Colorado Springs and Denver; Tampa; Overland Park, Kansas; Minneapolis; Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri; Omaha; Las Vegas; Oklahoma City; Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; and Austin, Dallas, Houston and Plano, Texas.
