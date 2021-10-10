The Friends of the Williamson County Public Library group is seeking donations of gently used books and other materials, especially children’s books.
The donated books, CDS, DVDs and puzzles stock the quarterly used book sale with proceeds supporting the library’s mission and programs, and to enhance its collections.
Donations of fewer than 15 boxes can be brought to the loading dock anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. The loading dock is located between the library’s main branch and the Enrichment Center in Franklin. Turn left before entering the Enrichment Center parking lot. Ring the door when you arrive.
Small donations of an armful to two small bags may be left on the cart near the circulation desk in the foyer area. For larger donations of 15 or more boxes, call 615-595-1241 to schedule a drop off time.
Mark your calendars for the next big Friends of the Williamson County Public Library used book sale on Friday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 21, 1-5 p.m.
The Friends’ annual Boo Books event will be on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m. in the main meeting room of the library. Children 12 and under can “trick or treat” for books, treats and candy, and participate in craft activities.
Williamson County Public Library is located at 1314 Columbia Ave. in Franklin. For more information, email or call the Friends of the WCPL, [email protected], 615-595-1250, ext 1182.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.