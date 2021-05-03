The Friends of the Williamson County Public Library will hold its first fully stocked book sale since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago.
A sale is just around the corner on Friday and Saturday, May 14-15, and again on Friday and Saturday, June 18-19. Shopping hours for May 14 and 15 are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; there will also be a $10/bag sale on May 15 from 2-5 p.m.
Plastic shopping bags will be handed out to shoppers, and bags can be filled level to the top of the bag for the $10 per bag sale.
The new preview shopping hour for members-only will be on Friday morning from 9-10 a.m. for paid members. Current members and new members can renew or join online, by mail or at the door for $15 single and $25 family.
The popular used book sale includes thousands of books in like new condition, with prices ranging from $3 for hardback; $2 for trade paperback; $1 for children’s hardback and .50 cents for children’s soft cover. Coffee table books are $5 and some of the autographed and vintage books are individually priced
The book sales are located at Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., in Franklin. For more information, email or call the Friends of the WCPL, [email protected],615-595-1250, ext 1182.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place, as designated by the county, including mandatory masks and social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.