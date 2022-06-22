Williamson County movie fans will get a rare opportunity Tuesday, June 28.
Quentin Tarantino's blood-soaked epic Kill Bill will show both of its installments that day as part of the theater's "Tarantino Tuesdays" series, which has previously shown Pulp Fiction and Jackie Brown this month.
Though not to be confused with the little-screened Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, Tarantino's four-hour master cut of the films, the theater will show Kill Bill: Vol 1 at 2:30 that day and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 at 7 p.m.
The Kill Bill films don't often play back-to-back like this anymore, making Tuesday's Tarantino double bill one of the more fascinating programmings in the area as of late.
Haven't seen the films? Below are my quick reviews from Letterboxd on both installments.
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
This is one of the most rewatchable movies I’ve ever seen. It still glides like it was built yesterday, and is one of Tarantino’s most economical-yet-complete efforts. It’s a half of a whole, but you almost could go without seeing part two to need anything else from this story. It’s a stained glass window of a movie — you only know so much, but everything you need is draped over and around you in shimmering light (and, for this film, fountains of blood).
Lucy Liu is magnificent in her scenes, and of course Uma Thurman is still legendarily good.
The Crazy 88 fight is one of the finest committed to film, every second a pulsing best of adrenaline and soaring craftsmanship. It’s also just plain awesome. Though, the scene where The Bride first goes into Hanzō’s restaurant and banters with him before revealing her true intention, and the ensuing reverence that follows for Hanzō’s swords and The Bride’s quest, are some of QT’s best moments as a filmmaker. They’re fleet and fun in a “I don’t want to leave this conversation” way until it becomes gravely serious and almost elegiac. Sonny Chiba is sage and otherworldly in this movie; one of the most underrated turns in any Tarantino film. The O-Ren anime flashback are also just fantastic and cutting.
This is a masterpiece of action/drama and revenge cinema and one of the most wholly engrossing stories ever told. And David Carradine’s barely in it! His deceptively inviting voice crusts it, though, and hints at his amazing turn in the second film.
Just one of the great ones, and QT at his most confident.
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Not quiiite as good as Vol. 1, but the David Carradine scenes sure are. Wish he was in this just a tad bit more. Also wish this had something other than the trailer fight to mirror the Crazy 88s battle from the first film. But it’s a darn, darn good movie. One of the best end credits runs ever.
