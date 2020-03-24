Gov. Bill Lee has recommended that school districts across the state remain closed until April 24 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and both school districts in Williamson County have agreed to adhere to his request.
“As we continue to assess the spread of COVID-19, we are asking all schools in the state of Tennessee to remain closed now until April 24,” Lee said during his daily press briefing on the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday afternoon. “We originally had a deadline to the end of [March], and we believe that it is important and necessary for us to extend that deadline,”
Williamson County Schools and the Franklin Special School District sent notices to parents and guardians Tuesday afternoon to state they would comply with Lee’s recommendation. In their emails, WCS Superintendent Jason Golden and FSSD Director of Schools David Snowden concentrated primarily on keeping students academically involved while they’re at home.
Lee also added during this briefing that the state is working to help keep students engaged in academics during this time.
“We want our kids to continue to learn through the extension of this deadline, … so we are working to look at alternative ways through online education opportunities,” he said. “We just recently secured a partnership with PBS to offer instructional content in a short term for kids while they’re at home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.