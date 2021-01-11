Williamson County Schools will open one hour late Tuesday morning, while the Franklin Special School District opens two hours late to account for possible hazardous driving conditions from lingering snow showers and temperatures below freezing overnight.
The delay is for both in-person and virtual learners, as well as those enrolled in WCS online classes.
The WCS district’s School Aged Child Care will operate on its regular schedule at all locations. FSSD’s MAC will be open at the regular school sites beginning at 6 a.m.
Tuesday’s weather forecast calls for sunshine and a high temperature of 45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.