The owner of a downtown boutique hotel business has sued the owner of its Second Avenue North building, alleging that the landlord has failed to make repairs to the property, rendering it unusable since the Christmas 2020 suicide bombing.
The hotel — Studio 154, a 16-room property developed by Vastland — has been closed since the bombing, which according to a lawsuit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court last week, resulted in severe damage to the building’s rooftop, elevator and entrance.
The building owner, Howard & Manis, has through various entities owned the building since 1995, when it purchased it for $1.1 million. The building is more than a century old and at one time was owned by Mary O. Thompson, a member of several prominent early Nashville families.
Attorneys for both entities did not respond to a request for comment.
According to the lawsuit, the hotel developer initially leased the building’s third floor and part of its rooftop in 2016. The hotel opened in January 2019 and then operated for about two years, according to the suit.
The hotel operator initially expected the landlord’s repairs to be completed in May 2021.
“The work has been continuously delayed and remains incomplete with no definitive completion date,” the plaintiffs continued.
In October, the plaintiffs’ lawyers sent demand letters to the landlord and, according to the lawsuit, repairs to the roof and elevators began soon after. However, the work later ceased and has not been completed, according to the filing.
The hotel company “has lost all revenue and profits that it would have earned over the past nearly 13 months,” the suit noted.
The plaintiffs are asking the court to enforce a provision in the lease agreement requiring the landlord to conduct significant repairs in addition to seeking monetary damages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.