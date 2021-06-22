After being forced to miss The Basketball Tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, a group of 10 Tennessee men’s basketball alums announced they will be competing in the 2021 iteration of the event.
In its eighth year, The Basketball Tournament is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament with a $1 million cash prize. All games will be broadcast on ESPN network affiliates. Teams will be separated into four regions, with the top two in each region advancing to the championship weekend.
The UT team — calling themselves the Ballinteers — will be the No. 9 seed in the Columbus regional, playing the No. 8 seed Men of Mackey — a team of former Purdue players — beginning on July 23 at Ohio State’s Covelli Center. It marks the Ballinteers’ TBT debut.
Bobby Maze will serve as the team’s GM and 3HL co-host Ron Slay is the head coach. Former Vols Chris Lofton, Jordan Bowden, Lamonte Turner, Wayne Chism, Duke Crews, Jauan Smith, Tyler Smith John Fields, J.P. Prince and Cameron Tatum round out the 10-player team.
Bowden spent the 2020 season with the Long Island Nets in the NBA G-League. He averaged 7.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game during his tenure in Knoxville. At UT, Bowden averaged 10.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and two assists per game, helping lead the Vols to two consecutive SEC Tournament Championship games and an appearance in the Sweet 16.
Turner helped lead the Vols to consecutive SEC Tournament Championship games and was named the 2018 SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year. He was a part of the school’s 2019 Sweet 16 team and averaged 10.2 points, 3.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds over his career.
Lofton currently plays for the Seoul SK Knights in the Korean Basketball League. At Tennessee, he was a two-time second-team All-American, a three-time All-SEC first team selection, a member of the SEC’s All-Freshman team and the SEC Player of the Year in 2007 after leading the conference in scoring (20.8 points per game).
Players from last year’s team not returning in 2021 include Kevin Punter, Jarnell Stokes, Scotty Hopson, Robert Hubbs and Melvin Goins.
The first round begins on July 16, the quarterfinals begin on July 31, the semifinals on Aug. 1 and the championship game taking place on Aug. 3.
