Although he served in an unofficial role last season, many things have changed for Shane Bowen as he enters his first official season as the Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator.
Tasked with running the defense in 2020, Bowen was an inside linebackers coach first and a defensive coordinator second. Head coach Mike Vrabel ran the defensive meetings. And when Vrabel was unavailable, Bowen would step in.
Now, Bowen’s voice is the only one Titans players hear in the defensive meetings. The expectation is that having a clear, more-defined role for Bowen should help the on-field product in 2021.
“I think it goes back — and you guys heard it a lot last year — the coordination, the communication, making sure everybody is on the same page,” Bowen said. “Now, the DBs see something one way, I can immediately walk into the linebacker room and say, ‘Hey man, this is what we are thinking, this is how they see it.’ That way, we are communicating things the same way. I think that has been a tremendous asset, being able to bounce room to room.”
With the Titans having him juggling fewer responsibilities, Bowen appears to be in a better position to succeed this year. Tennessee added what many expect to be significant upgrades at pass rusher, on the defensive line and in the secondary.
The Titans also welcomed a familiar face in senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz, who spent 10 seasons with the franchise as a defensive assistant (1999), a linebackers coach (2000) and a defensive coordinator (2001-08).
More recently, Schwartz was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, who averaged 41.6 sacks per season and ranked third in third-down defense (35.9 percent) and sixth in red-zone defense (52.7 percent) in his tenure.
“It has been great having Schwartz here,” Bowen stated. “He is a sounding board for me. Obviously, (Vrabel), he knows it all, so I can always turn to him…Anything comes up, [Schwartz and I] talk through everything, we go through our plan for different scenarios. I think as we get more into situations, his experience with some of that stuff is going to pay dividends too. I am super excited he is here; he has been a great asset to me so far to this point and I expect that to continue.”
While things didn’t go swimmingly defensively for the Titans last year, the defense experienced a lot of turnover in the offseason. The secondary got quite the overhaul with Janoris Jenkins and rookies Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden stepping into the roles vacated by Malcolm Butler, Desmond King and Adoree Jackson.
Amani Hooker is taking over for Kenny Vaccaro, and Bud Dupree and Denico Autry are perceived upgrades from Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley.
Ranked 28th overall in total defense, the Titans had the worst third-down defense in NFL history and one of the worst red-zone defenses as well. One would think the only way to go is up.
“You have to learn from last year,” Bowen added. “In the offseason we evaluate it, and we come back to them with a plan and ways to improve. Now that we are kind of into 2021, it is more areas of emphasis for us…We have to make sure third down, red zone, turnovers continue. We make sure we emphasize those things, but last year is over. We are a new team. We’ve got a lot of new pieces.
“Half the guys in our defensive room weren’t here last year," he added. "Understanding as a unit the areas that we struggled in, we are going to make a big emphasis on this early on. If we are better here, then it is going to carry over to be better throughout a lot of different areas defensively.”
