All retail space at the 60-acre mixed-use Meridian Cool Springs development has now officially been leased as three new tenants join the space.
Clean Juice, the Eastern Peak and Woodhouse Spa all now join the Boyle Investment property, maxing out its capacity just off Carothers Parkway, according to a release. This comes shortly after the openings of fitness studios New Moon Yoga and Hotworx. Clean Juice, slated for an early 2022 opening, comes from local residents Sean and Maylissa Ballance — their first Clean Juice franchise but the second to open in a Boyle property.
“We wanted to not only serve the community, but also build a community,” Sean Ballance said. “Our decision to open at Meridian was easy – it really picked us long before we picked it. In earlier parts of my career, I’d go on business trips where we’d stay at Meridian, and I’ve always been impressed with the development. It was a no-brainer to put down our roots here.”
Woodhouse Spa, in contrast, was founded over 20 years ago as a luxury spa concept concentrated on effecting psyche care, and the business currently comes with over 70 franchises across 20 states. Woodhouse at Meridian is expected to bring treatments beyond traditional spa offerings including antigravity chairs equipped with virtual reality gear, an infrared sauna and a plunge pool when it opens in March. This marks franchisee Kimberly Powell’s third Woodhouse locale, the others in South Carolina.
“I decided that I only wanted to open spas in cities that I was passionate about, and that was definitely the Nashville area,” Powell said. “We’re energized to return the Woodhouse brand to Franklin. It’s refreshing to have a partner like Boyle at Meridian who understands the value of a luxury spa in the development and wider community, where we can support all our patrons on their wellness journeys.”
The latest restaurant added to Meridian’s fleet of Nucci’s Gelato and More, Jersey Mike’s Subs and others, The Eastern Peak brings Thai cuisine and sushi-based dishes noted for being particularly palatable for American consumers with a modern aesthetic infused with contemporary art and culture. The Kentucky chain notches its sixth location with this opening.
David Szemeredy, chief operating officer of The Eastern Peak at Meridian, said he decided to bring the business to this particular community because he always wanted to be in the Cool Springs area: “We want to provide good food and service to the people of Franklin, and we are looking forward to getting to know the community and having the community get to know us.”
Meridian is prime real estate for retail and restaurants — an amalgam of the urban mixed-use connectivity with suburban perks. It holds 904,000 square feet of office space and 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Three hotels on the property collectively provide patrons 544 rooms.
“It’s important to us to be intentional about selecting a mix of tenants that create the best walkable, mixed-use communities for residents, office tenants and guests alike,” said Grant Kinnett, head of retail leasing at Boyle. “We’re proud to grow the Meridian community with tenants who have been a part of our other projects, as well as those that are working with Boyle for the first time. The exciting addition of these new tenants elevates Meridian Cool Springs to the next level.”
