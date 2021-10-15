Boyle Investment Company celebrated on Friday the 20th anniversary of its Nashville office.
Founded 1933, the Memphis-native real estate group opened its Nashville office on Oct. 15, 2001. The Nashville team 20 years later is 34 people strong under the leadership of Phil Fawcett and Jeff Haynes.
The group now manages 4 million square feet of office and retail space and five major mixed-use developments in the area. The company is known for its local partnerships with the Berry Family and Northwood Ravin in Williamson County and Northwestern Mutual Real Estate Investments in Davidson County, among others.
These and other partnerships have allowed Boyle Investment to establish landmark developments that crop, frame and shape Greater Nashville and specifically Franklin. Among such developments are the 600-acre Berry Farms project with what will be 3 million square feet of office space, 1,100 residential units and 1.8 million square feet of retail space, housing the headquarters of Crestmark Bank, Ramsey Solutions and Trexis Insurance Corp.
One of the newest such developments is the 32-acre Capitol View at the heart of downtown Nashville with its eventual 1.1 million square feet of office space, 130,000 square feet of special retail and restaurants and 378 upscale multi-family apartment units to say nothing of its Hampton Inn & Suites with its 170 rooms. The development is home to the likes of LifeWay Christian Store, NTT Data and Pinnacle Financial Partners.
Yet another is the 45-acre so-called “walkable urban district,” McEwen Northside, with its soon-to-be 745,000 square feet of Class-A office space and 113,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, featuring the headquarters of Mitsubishi Motors North America, Regions Bank and Williamson, Inc.
