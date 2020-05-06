Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee has recruited a Bridgestone Americas marketing executive to be its next CEO.
Eric Higgs will start work at the youth mentorship organization, which runs 11 clubs around the region, on June 15. Higgs has been with Bridgestone since 2016, when he moved from consumer products company Kimberly-Clark. Earlier this year, the tire maker named him senior vice president of marketing operations after he had led the company’s commercial truck and retread business for about a year and a half.
“As the Middle Tennessee community navigates recovery from this unprecedented time, I am confident Eric is the right leader,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “I look forward to the many ways that his talent, experience, and passion for serving youth will create lasting impact for the kids who need us most.”
Higgs will fill the seat long held by Dan Jernigan, who resigned suddenly early this year after a NewsChannel 5 report about money Metro Nashville Public Schools gave Boys & Girls Clubs for baseball camps that never took place. Higgs started his career at Procter & Gamble, where he led marketing and innovation work for brands including Bounty for more than 18 years. He later worked at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center before moving to Kimberly-Clark.
A native of Jackson, Higgs is a board member of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee and Truckers Against Trafficking.
“This role as CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee allows me the opportunity to serve in an even greater capacity and ensures that my purpose in life and my purpose for work are completely aligned,” Higgs said. “Our youth are our most treasured resources, and I am humbled to be selected to hold such an important role.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
