Nashville native Brandt Snedeker has a proven track record of finding success at Torrey Pines.
On Sunday, he continued that streak of success, finishing tied for third with Rory McIlroy at the Farmers Insurance Open after finishing with a 12-under par (69, 67, 72, 68).
“This golf course sets up really well for me,” Snedeker told Tod Leonard of the San Diego Tribune. “I kind of know how you’re supposed to play it. You’ve got to think your way around it. Everybody thinks it a huge golf course and you’ve got to overpower it, and that’s not the case.”
Of his nine career PGA Tour victories, two of them are Farmers Insurance Open titles (2012, 2016). He finished second in both 2010 and 2013 and third in 2007. In fact, heading into this year’s tournament, Snedeker was a 60-under par at the Farmers Insurance Open — the best of any player over that span.
His success began from his very first trip to Torrey Pines in 2007. His first time out, Snedeker, a Vanderbilt alum, was dominant with his putter, leading the tournament heading into the third round, where he ultimately finished third. He also has a ninth-place finish at the 2008 U.S. Open, also held at Torrey Pines.
“I really can’t put my finger on it,” Snedeker continued. “I just know as a rookie out here is where I got my feet wet on tour. I had the lead through two rounds. It’s always been so good; the fans treat me like a native here and I love playing.”
The third-place finish is Snedeker’s best showing of the season so far, topping his previous best of 12th place in the Sony Open in Hawaii on Jan. 12. It’s Snedeker’s first top-10 finish of the year, bumping him from 92nd to 46th in the FedEx Cup rankings.
This story originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
